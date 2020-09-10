Man honored by Tybee city council after saving swimmer

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - You may remember a story we brought you last month, on the Tybee Island man who rescued a teenager that nearly drowned.
Thursday, he was honored by Tybee Island City Council and Congressman Buddy Carter for his bravery and selflessness.
It’s been over three weeks since Mack Kitchens rescued a swimmer on Tybee Island.
City council honored him at their council meeting Thursday night for going above and beyond to lend a hand when it was needed the most.
“We proudly present a certificate of appreciation to Mack Kitchens for his bravery and willingness to go beyond to help his fellow man and for giving back to the community in such a selfless and caring way,” said Mayor Shirley Sessions.
Congressman Buddy Carter was also at the meeting and gave Kitchens a letter for his selfless act.
“Because of you there were lives saved. To me that’s what Tybee Island is all about. It’s about people helping people people," said Congressman Carter.
Kitchens says he’s thankful for all of the support he’s received from the community and this experience is humbling.
“It was a little bit more than what I was expecting but it was a very humbling experience. And I was honored that the city recognized that event in particular. And I think it marks a milestone for Tybee," said Kitchens.
Kitchens says he’s thankful for the first responders who put their lives on the line. He also says he’s proud of the action the city has taken to target drownings like this one.
“They have really moved leaps and bounds in how they operate in on both ends of the island north and south.”
Kitchens also says he’s thankful to city council for replacing his kite board he lost that night.
