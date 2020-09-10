Mistake leads to McIntosh Co. candidate being disqualified from ballot

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A McIntosh County commissioner candidate is off the November ballot because of confusion over a filing deadline.
Niki Alford Glenn says she’s frustrated, as she will now have to be a write-in candidate.
“That’s why I’m going to keep fighting. I’m going to be a write-in.”
Niki Alford Glenn is preparing to send flyers out, as she’s running as a write-in candidate to represent District 2 in McIntosh County against Republican incumbent David Stevens.
She originally filed as an independent candidate at the end of June, paying her qualification fee and submitting a required petition to the county election office - all before the Secretary of State’s deadline of July 14.
“They accepted them and notarized them in their office.”
Glenn showed me a screenshot of her name on the state’s website as a qualified candidate.
But that changed.
“On August 27 I got a phone call that there’d been a mistake and that I was not qualified to be on the ballot in the fall.”
We spoke with Bob Mucha, the Chairman of the Board of Elections and Registration. He said Glenn missed the March deadline to qualify as an independent candidate.
We asked him if it should have been the elections office’s responsibility to know that and tell Glenn she didn’t qualify when she came in to declare her candidacy in June. He says the office made a mistake, saying there used to be two qualifying deadlines but the law was changed last year and that caused confusion.
Glenn now says that leaves her with no trust in the office.
“This is about a process that we as Americans should be proud of, and it should be accurate.”
