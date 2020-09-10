Rep. Allen tours schools to see how education efforts are going during pandemic

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Schools across Georgia’s 12th district have reopened. Congressman Rick Allen says he’s seeing schools and teachers adapting and adjusting to keep teaching students.
The halls of Statesboro High look different at class change this year with roughly half the students attending in person. Elizabeth Driggers talked to students during a socially-distanced lunch break. She says it’s been the strangest fall in her 10 year career.
“This year has been an adjustment for everybody from teachers, administrators, custodians, and definitely students,” Driggers said.
Rep. Allen praised their efforts. He introduced a bill asking Congress to force school districts to offer in-person classes for families that want it.
“Back behind us, we have some courageous folks who said, ‘we’re going to open schools,’” Rep. Allen said.
In one class he toured, virtual students log in and share lesson time with those sitting in the room. Driggers says teachers have done what they have to do.
“We understand it’s far from perfect. But this is the new norm and the kids are thriving in this environment. They’re thriving in the virtual environment,” Driggers said.
Rep. Allen is also toured schools in Burke and Jenkins counties on Thursday as well.
