Savannah City Council gets update on new, renovated community center capital projects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A capital projects update for the City of Savannah revealed how two new west Savannah community centers will progress in the coming months.
It was in November of 2018 when cracks were noticed in the foundation of the Hudson Hill Community Center. After engineers took a closer look, they determined it needed to come down.
That wasn’t until last September though, and the building wasn’t in use before that, when the cracks in the foundation were first noticed.
Between then and now, anyone normally using the center has shared space with their fellow west Savannahians at the Moses Jackson Center on the other side of Bay Street.
Members of the Hudson Hill community have agreed on a floor plan, and according to City staff, construction is set to be completed sometime in the first half of 2022.
As for the Grant Center, it houses basketball court, but it’s not full-size.
In February of last year, City staff was asked to come up with a plan that would create a new Grant Center gym behind the Moses Jackson Center, and renovate the west end of the Moses Jackson to create weight and fitness rooms.
It’s up to Council, but the plan now is to keep the Grant name in the new facility.
Alderwoman Alicia Miller-Blakely asked staff if the existing Grant Center will remains in use until the new one is completed.
Heath Lloyd, Chief Development Officer for the City of Savannah replied, “Yes ma’am, that is the intention obviously, to get a new gymnasium by which our residents can participate in it before we do anything with the existing one. As you are aware the plan is to demolish it, but yes ma’am, that will certainly be in place prior to any demolition or any work on the existing site. That is important to us as well.”
As for the completion of the Grant Center project, right now it’s slated to be completed in the first half of 2022 as well.
