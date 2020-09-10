Savannah Police investigate fatal shooting on Harden St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man.
Officers responded to the 2400 block of Harden Street around 2:10 a.m. on Sept. 8 and discovered Matthew Hayes suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries the following day, according to Savannah PD.
Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Anyone with information on the incident should call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.
