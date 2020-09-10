Three arrested after heroin, meth found at Colleton County home

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people have been arrested following an investigation that led to a large amount of drugs at a home in Colleton County.
Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33-year-old Jervey Chaplin, 27-year-old Kristie Crosby, and 46-year-old April Boyce who all face multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute heroin.
On Friday, the sheriff’s office initiated a search warrant at a home on Dream Lane.
“While conducting the search warrant, investigators seized 40 pre-portioned bags of illegal substances, which tested positive for Heroin, Methamphetamine, and Fentanyl,” CCSO officials said. " Investigators also seized various assorted pills, over an ounce of Marijuana, and an illegal weapon."
Deputies are continuing the investigation.
Chaplin was additionally charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.