Thursday: You guessed it, more scattered rain!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a partly, to mostly, cloudy sky, temperatures are in the mid and upper 70s in many coastal communities; slightly cooler further inland.
Spotty rain is impacting communities along the coast and the offshore waters.
Rain is forecast to expand inland trough the morning. Scattered downpours are expected this afternoon and early evening; wettest west of I-95 by the time we get into the afternoon. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 80s today.
Wet weather continues through the rest of the work-week and into the weekend. Scattered, to numerous, downpours are in the forecast through Sunday with afternoon temperatures peaking in the upper 80s to near 90° each day.
Slightly cooler and drier weather builds-in heading into early next week.
BUSY TROPICS -
An area of low pressure southwest of Bermuda has a low, 10% chance, of tropical development over the next couple days as it moves towards the southeast coast. Another area of storminess near the Bahamas has a 20% chance of tropical development once it enters the eastern Gulf of Mexic. Significant, local, impacts remain unlikely from both of these. Further east, Tropical Storm Paulette is forecast to continue to strengthen and meander near Bermuda, perhaps passing between the east coast and Bermuda within the next week. We’ll be watching it. Tropical Storm Rene is forecast to become a Hurricane and remain far out to sea. Another tropical wave is moving into the eastern Atlantic Ocean, from Africa and already has a high chance of tropical development. Its name will be Sally. We’ll be watching this one pretty closely as it has a greater chance of impacting the Caribbean and possibly North America. Another tropical wave will enter the Atlantic within the next few days and it may develop too.
Have a great day,
Cutter
