Thursday: You guessed it, more scattered rain!

An area of low pressure southwest of Bermuda has a low, 10% chance, of tropical development over the next couple days as it moves towards the southeast coast. Another area of storminess near the Bahamas has a 20% chance of tropical development once it enters the eastern Gulf of Mexic. Significant, local, impacts remain unlikely from both of these. Further east, Tropical Storm Paulette is forecast to continue to strengthen and meander near Bermuda, perhaps passing between the east coast and Bermuda within the next week. We’ll be watching it. Tropical Storm Rene is forecast to become a Hurricane and remain far out to sea. Another tropical wave is moving into the eastern Atlantic Ocean, from Africa and already has a high chance of tropical development. Its name will be Sally. We’ll be watching this one pretty closely as it has a greater chance of impacting the Caribbean and possibly North America. Another tropical wave will enter the Atlantic within the next few days and it may develop too.