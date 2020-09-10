Wilmington Island man charged with child molestation, aggravated sexual battery

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Wilmington Island man has been charged with child molestation and aggravated sexual battery.
According to the Chatham County Police Department, 38-year-old Ross Dersch turned himself in to authorities on Thursday, Sept. 10.
The police department reports that the investigation began in December 2019 after a juvenile reported being molested by Dersch, who had previously known the victim.
Police say more than 9,000 child pornography images were discovered at Dersch’s residence during the investigation. Dersch was previously arrested in March 2020 on a sexual exploitation of children charge for those images, according to CCPD.
Those images were seized by police, and the investigation revealed further evidence used to obtain arrest warrants against Dersch for child molestation and aggravated sexual battery, according to police.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.