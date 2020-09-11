Area football games impacted by COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three area high school football games scheduled for Friday night have been canceled or changed due to positive coronavirus tests.
Emanuel Co. Institute at Savannah Country Day is off. SCDS head coach Jim Collis says the game could be rescheduled since the Bulldogs and Hornets have matching open dates in October.
Appling County’s home contest against Clinch County is also off. Clinch County will now take on Marion County this Friday.
Swainsboro’s trip to Jefferson County won’t happen either. The Tigers will now travel to Washington County for the first of two games with the Golden Hawks this season.
