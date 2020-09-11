Beaufort Fire Department receives DHS grant

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) -The Beaufort Fire Department has been given a new grant that is going to extend safety measures for all residents when they have fire response come out to them.
The City of Beaufort and the Town of Port Royal Fire Department has been awarded nearly a quarter of a million dollars from the Department of Homeland Security to enhance firefighter training. 24 firefighters will become advanced emergency medical technicians, meaning any time a fire crew is called out to a scene, an EMT will also be included.
The department says there are three levels of EMTs, basic, advance, and paramedic. This will take most of the staff to the advanced level. The initial grant awarded the department over $200,000. 10% of that was matched by the city, meaning they have $220,824 to work with. The department says having EMTs readily available will help everyone.
“We service almost 30,000 people in our service area," said Fire Chief Reece Bertholf. "And this gives an opportunity to our staff an opportunity for guidance and treat advance conditions that they come across.”
The department says they expect the training to start in the next month and hope to have everyone trained by March.
