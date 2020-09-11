Bulloch Co. Firefighters honor 9/11 victims

PORTAL, Ga. (WTOC) -Two firefighters in Bulloch County came up with their personal way to remember the first responders who died that day.
Firefighters Brian McRee and Jackson Cannady were barely school-age when planes struck the towers to kill thousands of people including hundreds of New York firefighters. McRee had parents in the military who later deployed in the War on Terror.
“I was little when it happened,” said firefighter Brian McRee. “But when I got older and my mom was gone, my parents had to explain to me why she was gone, where she was going, why she was going.”
The two climbed 110 stories, three floors at a time, on their training tower on Friday morning. The closest to a building fire they got was the South Georgia heat and humidity. Both say they felt they had to do something to commemorate, with no memorial gatherings this year.
“It’s not going to bring anybody back, but it’s a great way to show honor to them and go through some of the pain and struggles they went through that day,” said McRee.
Both hope that by the time this date comes around next year, firefighters and communities can gather and remember.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.