City leaders collaborate on solutions to crime in Frazier Homes neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -This week, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said he wants to take a closer look at a recent rise in crime in one Savannah neighborhood.
It was a shooting in the Frazier Homes area that left one dead this week. The Mayor shared he’d just found out about before starting his weekly Tuesday briefing. He called on City staff, the Housing Authority of Savannah, which manages Frazier Homes, and the police department to come up with solutions to the recent crime.
“We wanted to see what things could be done from a Housing Authority standpoint, and from a City standpoint,” said Mayor Johnson.
The Mayor, Housing Authority Director, and Chief Roy Minter walked the property Wednesday night to see what stood out.
“What really concerned me was the lighting," said Mayor Johnson. "In some areas, it was really, really dark.”
Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter agreed, saying “You come through here at night, a lot of these breezeways are pitch dark.”
Housing Authority Director Earline Davis noted three areas of lighting concern, pointing out breaker switches within reach and people turning them off are part of the problem. Moving the switches higher up is part of a long-term solution.
“Move the breakers higher on the building, and far enough over that residents can’t get over and pull the breakers," said Davis.
In addition to tackling lighting, the Housing Authority is addressing landscaping, and moving derelict vehicles off the property to minimize eyesores. But all the stakeholders are counting on community feedback and involvement to curb crime above all.
“Residents can call the management office, or they can call me at this office," Davis said. "They can call any employee of the Housing Authority and they will remain anonymous.”
“We’ve been out here, we’re going to continue to be out here," said Minter. "We want to continue to listen and hear what the issues and concerns are with members of the community. But we also want the members of the community to be our partners.”
The housing authority director also wants residents to know that her staff are out now tagging derelict cars, and they’re in contact with their towing company contractors, so those will be moved soon.
