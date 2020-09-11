Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 9-11-2020

The tropics are still very active with two tropical systems and four areas to watch. Tropical Storm Paulette is moving northwest over the central Atlantic. Paulette is forecast to become a hurricane and head towards Bermuda Monday. A turn to the northeast is forecast Tuesday and Wednesday keeping the storm away from the US. Tropical Storm Rene is about 1000 miles northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Rene is forecast to remain a tropical storm and meander in the central Atlantic through Monday with no threat to land. A trough of low pressure over the Bahamas is forecast to move west into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. There is a 40% chance for tropical development once in the Gulf. This area is forecast to move into the centra Gulf coast. Another trough of low pressure is in the northern Gulf of Mexico. The trough is forecast to move into the western Gulf of Mexico where there is a 30% chance for tropical development. A tropical wave south of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 90% chance of tropical development as it moves west into the Atlantic. Another tropical wave will move off the west coast of Africa today. There is a 40% chance for tropical development as it slowly moves northwestward in the Atlantic.