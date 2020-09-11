Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 9-11-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Our weather pattern remains very unsettled through the weekend. A coastal trough will move inland with the sea breeze today. This will help bring in scattered showers and storms. Some locally heavy rain is possible mainly along coastal areas. A cold front will stall north of the area into Sunday. Another cold front will move through the area Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms are expected everyday with near seasonable temps. High pressure builds in Wednesday from the north with drier and slightly cooler temps.
The tropics are still very active with two tropical systems and four areas to watch. Tropical Storm Paulette is moving northwest over the central Atlantic. Paulette is forecast to become a hurricane and head towards Bermuda Monday. A turn to the northeast is forecast Tuesday and Wednesday keeping the storm away from the US. Tropical Storm Rene is about 1000 miles northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Rene is forecast to remain a tropical storm and meander in the central Atlantic through Monday with no threat to land. A trough of low pressure over the Bahamas is forecast to move west into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. There is a 40% chance for tropical development once in the Gulf. This area is forecast to move into the centra Gulf coast. Another trough of low pressure is in the northern Gulf of Mexico. The trough is forecast to move into the western Gulf of Mexico where there is a 30% chance for tropical development. A tropical wave south of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 90% chance of tropical development as it moves west into the Atlantic. Another tropical wave will move off the west coast of Africa today. There is a 40% chance for tropical development as it slowly moves northwestward in the Atlantic.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Highest rain chances along the coast. Highs near 90.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, especially along the coast, lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows near 70.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the upper 60s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid to upper 60s.