Former Chatham County jail officer granted bond with conditions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A recently fired Chatham County Sheriff’s deputy appeared in court for the first time.
Terence Jamal Jackson is charged with a felony count of falsifying documents. On Friday, he received a $3,500 bond with conditions.
The terminations of now four Chatham County Sheriff’s jail officers, including Terence Jackson, stems from the death of an inmate, Lee Michael Creely.
According to Sheriff John Wilcher, Jackson wrote in a jail record that he made rounds to check on inmates ten times. Sheriff Wilcher added after reviewing jail surveillance, internal affairs determined Jackson never left his desk.
Jackson appeared via video conference for a bond hearing in Chatham County Recorders Court, and a prosecutor detailed why Jackson is facing the felony charge.
“The evening that this happened, it’s alleged that he did not check in on somebody that was in a suicidal state," the prosecutor said. "The person ultimately ended up committing suicide, and then after the fact he altered the logbook to say that he had checked the cell when in fact he had not checked the cell.”
While the prosecutor asked the judge not to grant bond, Jackson ultimately received it on the conditions that he not have a firearm, get arrested for any reason, or have any contact with the family of the victim or any sheriff’s deputies.
Jackson is set to have a preliminary hearing in December when they’ll determine if the case will go to a grand jury.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.