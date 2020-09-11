Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield holding 9/11 Remembrance Run, Walk

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is a day of remembrance across the nation as we reflect on those who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Locally, the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Department is hosting a 9/11 remembrance run and walk to honor the fallen. The event is open to all valid Department of Defense identification cardholders and those who can access the installation.
Friday’s run is restricted to those who serve, their families, or others with military base access, but they encourage everyone off of the installation to show their support.
“This memorial, 19 years after 9/11, 2001, is an excellent way for us to remember what happened to us and, more importantly, to remember how we responded. One of the greatest aspects of our country and our communities is how people respond to each other and support each other following a tragedy, followed by disaster, following a national crisis like 9/11 was,” said Stephan Bolton, Garrison Commander at Hunter Army Airfield.
The run will begin at 6:30 a.m.
Bolton says he hopes they are able to expand the 5K next year and get people to participate either off-base or at home at the same time.
