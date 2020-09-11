Georgia chief justice says grand juries can resume meeting

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton says state court judges may begin calling grand juries to consider indictments, after months of suspensions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Melton said in a Thursday order that judges should consult with district attorneys and move ahead “as local conditions allow.” He promises advice soon on how to handle grand jury proceedings remotely and asks each county to develop rules for safely resuming jury trials.
Melton says he’s likely to authorize trials to resume in October if judges decide it’s safe, which could mean in-person trials could resume in November once trial juries are chosen.
