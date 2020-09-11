Hearing set ahead of investigation into Golden Ray

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -It’s been a year since the Golden Ray vessel capsized in the St. Simons Sound. Now, a hearing is set for next week to look into what caused the accident.
The U.S. Coast Guard’s lead investigator held a virtual press conference on Friday morning, and said the hearings will examine several factors that led up to the ship capsizing.
The U.S. Coast Guard began their investigation the day the ship overturned, interviewing the ship’s crew and captain once they were rescued.
“To begin to ask appropriate questions about what they knew, what they saw, what they experienced,” said lead investigator Capt. Blake Welborn.
According to Capt. Welborn, the hearings will examine numerous factors, such as if the ship’s owner and crew were following regulations, and how the ship’s cargo was loaded at the port.
The hearings include testimony from technical experts, crew members, and the ship’s captain.
Welborn expects the hearings to be informative.
“We expect to discover some things that were previously unknown," he said. "We expect confirmation of some things that we did know.”
Although Capt. Welborn wouldn’t share what they do know about the incident.
“I would just prefer the hearing to unravel the way it does, and unfold the way it does," he said.
The Coast Guard is conducting the hearing with several agencies, like the National Transportation Safety Board.
It isn’t to determine civil or criminal responsibility. Captain Welborn said it’s to prevent similar incidents from happening.
Following the hearing, investigators plan to release a report on their findings, along with safety recommendations.
“It will not only go out to the U.S., but it will also go out to the international forums so that other mariners can take a look at this particular casualty and potentially make corrections on their vessels if needed,” he said.
The hearings are open to the public, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the public will only be able to access it online.
The formal hearing is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. EST, Sept. 14 through Sept. 18, and Sept. 21 and 22.
More information, such as the hearing schedule, can be found here.
