Liberty County woman develops social media platform for minority business owners

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -One woman in Liberty County has created a social networking platform to support minority business owners.
The Market allows them to take online courses, learn new skills, and connect with other businesses around the world.
“It encompasses everything that a minority business owner would need at this time to help them grow their business," said Sabrina Newby, Creator and CEO of the Coastal Georgia Minority Chamber. "From market classes, from market lives, from mentoring, from access to capital, everything is right there in The Market.”
Sabrina Newby has been a business owner for 11 years.
She says she wanted to create something where minority businesses could receive the information and tools they need to find success. That’s exactly what those on the platform have found.
" We didn’t have any work because we just started the business and now it’s just booming," said Michelle Harris, owner of MJ Express Logistics, LLC. "I’m just overwhelmed. I’m overwhelmed.”
Harris says being apart of the Chamber and The Market not only improved her business but her communication skills as well.
Temeka Cobbs is a home baker from Jesup. She says she’s been able to gain customers from areas across the Coastal Empire.
She also says being apart of The Market has taught her a lot of about friendship and helped her connect to other businesses like hers.
“You may wake up one day and there’s nobody buying anything you bake or somebody has lost their job and can no longer support you," said Cobbs. "You can go to the market, there’s going to be someone to hey sister we’re gonna do this. If we can’t bake cakes today, we’re going to sell ice cups.”
Even non-profits have been able to benefit. The Liberty County Concerned Citizens for Change says Newby helped them register as a non-profit.
“That really helped us be able to do more things in the community," said Communications Chairman Marcello Page. "Like registration drives, speaking on behalf of other citizens.”
Newby says something like The Market has been needed for a long time.
“Over the years we’ve watched other platforms grow and thrive, but there was nothing that was singularly there or in place for minority businesses," she said. "So, with that being said, I watched that and I just knew somebody somewhere had to develop it. I didn’t know that I would be that somebody.”
