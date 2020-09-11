Local hospital system continues to offer education resources

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Health care workers have spent the past six months battling the coronavirus pandemic.
Their work is far from over, but life has continued on. St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System is working to make their lives a bit easier.
“Even though we’re not in school, we’re still working hard," said Kennedy Levy, a 7th grader at Garrison Elementary. "Because I know some adults think that we’re just like there’s no school we can do whatever we want, but we’re working hard cause we know that this is really important and that we need to get through the school year.”
Kennedy was finishing her math homework during her lunch break Friday when we caught up with her. She says virtual learning has been a challenge as she processes school through a computer, but she’s doing well thanks to her e-learning camp.
“You have more of a drive to do your schoolwork because you’re like ‘there’s people here,’ and there’s no way to get distracted,” she said.
She is just one of 70 students enrolled in St. Joseph’s/Candler’s e-learning camp. They have 4 locations in Chatham County and two in South Carolina for their staff to take advantage of this subsidized program. The health system not only offers the camp but also helped purchase laptops and distributed more than 80 to students who needed them.
“You can’t take care of the community if you can’t take care of your people," said Peter Nyamora, Human Resources Director at St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System. "Our co-workers are so important to us so it’s really about giving them a comfortable place to put their children so that they can come in and perform their services to the community.”
St. Joseph’s/Candler says taking care of their staff is a priority so much they are even providing cooked meals for families and more. While they typically focus on healthcare, they say the pandemic has caused them to think outside the box with new programs like this which shows just how strong their families are.
“Just looking at them and seeing the glow in their eyes that life hasn’t stopped for them, they are able to continue to learn even in this environment while still supporting their parents in a way so that their parents can support the community,” Nyamora said.
Kennedy says she knows her mom is strong to work through the pandemic and is hopeful for a vaccine soon to get back to class. But as school continues online, St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System says they are prepared to continue with the program until schools switch to in-person learning.
