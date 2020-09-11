Savannah man rescues woman from burning car

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -In a matter of minutes, a neighbor went from dad to hero. In the middle of the night, he rushed to the scene of a bad car accident and immediately stepped in to help.
Around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Kendell Green was holding his baby when he heard something that didn’t sound quite right.
“Dropped the baby down and I go to ask my wife, ‘did you hear the noise,’ and as I’m asking that question another boom,” Green said.
A car crashed just a few feet behind his backyard fence.
Chatham County Emergency Services’ Chuck Kearns says the elderly woman had driven down Debbie Drive on Whitemarsh Island and came to this dead-end when she turned left into the woods and crashed. When emergency personnel arrived, the car was in flames.
“The car is fully engulfed in flames and the firefighters were starting to put the fire out," Kearns said. "It was in such an area that there were woods, but there were also homes nearby, so it really could’ve gotten out of hand quickly.”
Green says he was able to get the victim and lead her through this area of his yard.
“Prayed to God a couple times during the whole thing!” Green said. EMS says the older driver was actually the focus of a missing person’s case.
“When we got to the hospital with the patient, they identified the patient has somebody who was a missing person and the police were looking for her because people were concerned,” said Kearns.
Kearns says the woman does have severe burns on the lower half of her body and is being treated for them. He says he wants to thank the good Samaritan for jumping into action.
“Very heroic, very brave, and definitely a hero.”
Green says he knows he did the right thing, but he wouldn’t strike a hero pose. He says if he could talk to her he’d simply ask how she’s doing.
“I think it was a traumatic experience for the both of us, so I just want to know that you’re doing alright,” he said.
Green says he hopes to one day meet the woman he helped or even be her pen pal.
