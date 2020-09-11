SCCPSS waiver provides meals at no charge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah-Chatham Students now have more access to free meals.
The school nutrition program and the transportation department will continue teaming up to deliver meals to kids 0-18 for free.
The new program begins next week serving breakfast and lunch with deliveries going out Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The program will continue as they are in the virtual learning model.
Students will have two meals to last the school week some even frozen to heat up later. Officials say it will operate just like their program this spring, but parents will need a form of identification for children getting meals.
The Savannah-Chatham district revised their delivery locations and times, so you’ll want to check what’s best for your family before heading out on Monday.
