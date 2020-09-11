Spotty showers continue, warm afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We made it to Friday! Patchy fog is possible during the morning commute with temperatures still in the mid to upper 70s at sunrise. There will be some isolated showers around the coast this morning, but most roadways will be dry. These showers will progress inland through the morning, into the afternoon.
Tybee Tides: 2.1′ 9:18AM I 7.8′ 3:20AM I 2.6′ 3:20PM
A few thunderstorms are possible after lunch, mainly west of I-95. Highs top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s, but it will feel like the mid 90s.
The coast will dry out in the evening, but a few showers linger inland. These showers should be diminishing around kickoff for area Friday night football games.
Scattered showers and afternoon thunderstorms stick around for the weekend. We’ll see showers progress inland with a few thunderstorms during the afternoons. Highs top out in the upper 80s, just a degree or two warmer than average for this time of the year.
A cold front will move through on Tuesday, bringing some drier air with it. Afternoon highs dip into the mid 80s on Tuesday and will stick around for a few days. Morning temperatures will also be cooler, with lows near 70 for the Savannah metro on Wednesday morning.
Tropics:
There are two disorganized areas of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico, one could become a Tropical Depression and bring rain to south Florida next week.
Tropical Storm Paulette will likely strengthen into a Hurricane, passing near Bermuda on Monday and Tuesday. This will remain well to our east.
Tropical Storm Rene will likely remain over water, with no threat to land over the next few days.
We are closely watching a tropical wave just off the west coast of Africa. This will likely become a Tropical Depression over the next few days before strengthening into Tropical Storm Sally. We will have to watch this system as it progresses west across the Atlantic next week.
There is an additional tropical wave that will likely move off of Africa and over the Atlantic this weekend. This area has a 40% chance of development over the next five days.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.