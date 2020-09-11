Teenage twins help fill void of poll worker shortage & continue family tradition

For the Sullivan family, the election process is more like a family tradition.
“I taught them (my kids) the 19th Amendment at a very early age. Every year we go stand by the vote here sign and I make them recite it,” said Cuffy Sullivan.
A tradition to pay tribute to the past and remind them how far they’ve come.
“She (my grandmother) was married and had three children before the 19th amendment was even ratified. So, she could not legally vote,” said Sullivan.
So, when Cuffy, who happens to be the founder and former president of the league of women voters of Coastal Georgia, heard there was a shortage of poll workers, two people came to mind.
Her twin 16-year-old daughters Fiona and Verity. Although they may not be able to vote, at 16, they can be poll workers.
“I mean it pays so that’s good.” laughed Fiona.
“It’s our civic duty,” chuckled Verity.
Yes, it does pay.
But like their mother, this is about more than a paycheck.
It’s about making sure everyone can use the right that so many fought to give them.
“I just want to do my part to make sure voters aren’t being suppressed and they can vote,” said Verity.
So, if it means potentially putting up with a 14-hour shift as a poll worker to do it.
That’s exactly what they’ll do.
“I think that Gen-Z is just the generation that is not going to put up with anything. So, if any generation would be 16-year-old poll workers it would be us.” said Fiona.
For Verity and Fiona it’s a passion born from tradition now, turned into action.
