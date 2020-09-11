Tybee Island lifeguard season continues due to crowded beaches

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The lifeguard season on Tybee Island was scheduled to end this weekend, but due to the large crowds still making their way to the beach, it has been extended.
Interim Fire Chief Matt Harrell says typically lifeguard season does end in September. Usually, lifeguards would only work the weekends through this month. This year, lifeguards will still take their stands seven days a week. Harrell says the reason the season is extended to October is that many students are not in a traditional school setting and the beach is consistently crowded.
“Safety is really important to us on the island. It’s important all the way from our mayor, council members, city manager that’s why there’s so much backing for the lifeguard program," Harrell said. "That’s also why our fire department has got about 80% of us lifeguard certified to, so we can provide this service year-round. So, it’s very important to have lifeguards out here as long as we can, weather permitting.”
Harrell says the staff during this time will be limited, but every tower will have a guard every day. There is not a specific date in October when the season will be over. This will be based on the weather and the school systems.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.