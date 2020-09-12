Cooler air ahead, tropics remain active

Tropical Storm Sally is the big story in the tropics right now. This storm is located off the Southwest coast of Florida with max sustained wind at 40 miles per hour. There have been multiple gusts over 50 miles per hour across South Florida today. This storm will likely strengthen into a Hurricane over the Gulf Coast ahead of making landfall over the Central Gulf Coast around Tuesday morning. This storm will likely make landfall as at least a Category One Hurricane, but there is a chance for it to strengthen even more before landfall. In addition to the wind, Sally will bring a storm surge and flooding threat to the Central Gulf Coast.