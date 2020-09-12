COVID-19 creates changes at the polls for November election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The COVID-19 pandemic has changed so much in our everyday lives and another thing it will change this year is how you will vote this November.
Board of Election leaders in Georgia and South Carolina say they are making adjustments to keep you safe at the polls while following safety measures.
“We want everybody to vote,” said Tom Mahoney, Chairman of the Chatham County Board of Elections. “We want everybody to do it safely and securely. If everybody wants to vote on election day, which is your right just be patient because there will be lines and you will have to social distancing.”
With the highly anticipated election just a month away officials are working to prepare for the day. They say you will notice a few changes for your safety, like the use of plexiglass, stylist to avoid touching the voting machine, on top of dozens of signs reminding you to keep your distance.
Election officials in Georgia and South Carolina say sanitizing will be increased during the election, Beaufort County is even taking it a step further.
“We are making provisions for them and so we’ll have all of these things available,” said Marie Smalls, Director for the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County. “We created what we call our COVID-19 kit for every precinct and so they will have of that in their supplies.”
While finding poll workers has been a challenge for some both Chatham and Beaufort County say they have plenty of help for November. They feel that June’s election helped them better prepare for the bigger turnout come November.
“It’s a fact of life that people are energized to vote for the presidential race and the other races on this ballot and they will be out,” said Mahoney. “So the things that we did in preparation for the primary was nice to have that done because we’re getting ready for this huge turnout in November.”
While voting in person on election day will be a safe option according to officials, they are expecting more absentee ballots than normal. They say those who do vote on election day should double-check their status, polling location and be prepared for a different experience because of COVID-19.
“I think we will be there to meet whatever the needs of the voters are and we will be prepared,” said Smalls. “And the voters will be expecting that as well. And all we are asking for voters to do is be respectful.”
While neither county is mandating masks on election day, poll workers will wear them and voters will be encouraged to mask up. Leaders say they will have extras on hand for those who need one.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.