Eagles fans happy to be back in Paulson

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Capacity was reduced to 25-percent here at Paulson Stadium, but Eagle Nation still showed up and showed out for their team.
At some points throughout the off-season, it wasn’t clear if there would be a football season at all, but Georgia Southern made it to the first kickoff.
Fans were required to wear masks in the stadium according to GSU, though it wasn’t strictly enforced.
Still, fans said they felt safe, and were happy to cheer on the Eagles.
“It felt really good. Back to normal a little bit," football fan Jim Jarvis said. "It’s different, but it’s nice to be back at Georgia Southern.”
Sarah Beth Kersey agreed.
“Despite the fact that we had to wear the mask and all, I think the energy was still there, though. It was a good football game.”
Another fan, Jeremy Ragan, said he was pleasantly surprised with turnout.
“I expected a slim crowd, but there was a lot more people there than I thought there would be. A lot of energy, which I didn’t expect at all to be honest, just simply because of the weather to start.”
Georgia Southern wound up notching a 1-point win over Campbell: 27-26.
The Eagles are back at home next Saturday against Florida Atlantic.
