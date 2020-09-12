Man wanted on Maryland murder charges captured in Liberty County

MCINTOSH CO, Ga. (WTOC) -A man wanted for murder in Maryland was captured in Liberty County after leading law enforcement on a chase starting in McIntosh County.
Darien police say an alert went out for the suspect’s vehicle. According to Georgia State Patrol, a chase began shortly before 7 p.m. by a Darien Police officer after the man ran a stop sign.
McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office joined in on the chase, which then went into Liberty County. The driver exited the interstate at exit 76 onto highway 84.
The suspect turned his vehicle around and re-entered the northbound lanes of I-95 when the Darien officer who initiated the chase used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.
The vehicle traveled into the center median before rolling over and resting onto the roof.
The driver was pulled from the vehicle alert and conscious and taken to the hospital.
