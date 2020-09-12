Motorcycle club takes donations for homeless veterans

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of people in Statesboro came out to help homeless veterans on Saturday morning.
The U.S. military veterans' motorcycle club in Statesboro held its 7th annual Jesse Hinton Memorial homeless veterans' drive. They were collecting non-perishable foods, money, and gift cards for homeless vets in the Savannah area.
Bill Gaskin, the motorcycle club’s vice president, says there are close to 200 to 300 homeless veterans in the Savannah area. He says veterans have made many sacrifices for this country and to see many of them living in camps and wooded areas is devastating.
He says anything they can do to help they will do.
“For every homeless vet there’s a different story about how they got homeless," said Gaskin. "We’re not here to judge them for how they got that way, and we don’t really have the resources to fix the homelessness, but we can feed them and cloth them. We feel like they shouldn’t be getting their food from a dumpster.”
Gaskin says they also work with the VFW Post 660 to distribute the goods to the vets.
