Paramedic recognized after talking man off of Thunderbolt Bridge

As she came over the Thunderbolt bridge she saw something that caught her attention. There was a man, who she says was crawling up the side of the bridge’s ledge. Immediately Cauley says she pulled over and ran through the lanes of traffic and called 911. Prior to meeting the man that day, Cauley had no experience with talking someone out of a suicidal situation. Cauley says she knows she was meant to be there to help save his life.