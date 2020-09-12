Public Service Commission addresses COVID-19 concerns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -COVID-19 is continuing to affect families not only nationwide, but right here in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
As bills continue to pile, many families are constantly worrying about their power being turned off, water and utilities, and in some cases losing their home altogether.
Georgia public service commission vice-chairman was in Savannah on Saturday morning to talk about that worry. He says during this trying time, they had 100,000 people that got behind on their bills.
“At the commission, we made a decision to stop any kind of disconnection for three months and then we worked with Georgia Power to come up with a plan, that they could work with each individual ratepayer and devise a payback scheme that wouldn’t start until October the first, so that will be coming up," said vice-chairman Tim Echols. "If you’re COVID balance that you accrued during COVID, folks aren’t having to pay that yet.”
Echols recommends enrolling in prepaid plans which saves you about 10 percent.
He is also encouraging anyone who is not struggling to check the box at the bottom of your utility which donates money every month to help someone who may need assistance.
Georgia Power will then match that amount dollar for dollar.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.