Reporting issues at the polls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Election security is something many have been keeping their eyes on, especially after issues during the primary elections, but where can you turn if you have a problem?
“This year is a lot more intense than it has been we did a lot for midterm election of course but now with national election, three national offices being voted for in coastal Georgia plus local offices makes this election very important. I expect a record turnout,” said Rebecca Rolfes, President of the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia.
Rebecca Rolfes is the president of the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia, a nonpartisan group aimed at encouraging and informing citizens to exercise their right to vote. Her expectations echo the thoughts of Chatham County Board of Elections Member Antwan Lang. He says prepare for a big turnout.
“Anytime there’s a presidential election you’re going to have high numbers,” said Antwan Lang with the Chatham County Board of Elections.
If you plan on voting in person, Rolfes explained some common problems you could run into at the polls.
“If you don’t have your ID they will not let you vote. If your records show you already voted absentee or in early voting they will not let you vote. If you moved and changed your address they will not let you vote,” said Rolfes.
If this happens, request a provisional ballot, it will go into a system and your vote will be counted if you’re proven eligible.
Another problem? Machines. Here’s Lang’s suggestion:
“Talk to poll manager, raise your hand, get their attention and ask are there more machines, ballot marking devices,” said Lang.
And he says do not be afraid to reach out to your Board of Elections.
“Call the office and email, you can go on our website, click on any board member name, when you put in your complaint it goes to everyone,” said Lang.
You can also call a hotline.
“The other thing you can do while you’re at the polls, literally, is call the election protection hotline, 866-OUR-VOTE. 866-687-8683. That is a national hotline,” said Rolfes.
And whether you vote in person or absentee, both Rolfes and Lang just hope everyone participates in our democracy.
“The only way to ensure what you want is reflected in what you get is to go to the polls,” said Rolfes.
“Stay confident. The process is the process its not hear to hurt anyone, you have to exercise your right to vote and go in with an open mind,” said Lang.
One thing Lang also said is they usually have the most problems between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. ,so keep that in mind when you head to the polls.
