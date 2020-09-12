Scattered showers on Sunday, cool down not too far out

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A few isolated showers are possible overnight, but most of us will be dry with patchy fog developing around daybreak.
Temperatures start out in the mid 70s with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers are likely on Sunday with a few thunderstorms possible as well. These will help hold out highs down a few degrees compared to Saturday.
Tybee Tides: 7.4′ 4:46AM I 1.5′ 11:22AM I 8.7′ 5:15PM
Monday will be warmer, with highs back in the upper 80s along with scattered afternoon showers. This is ahead of a cold front that will sweep across the area by Tuesday.
Temperatures top out in the low to mid 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning lows will also be cooler for the end of the week, with inland lows in the upper 60s and temperatures near 70 at daybreak for the Savannah Metro.
We’ll also be watching our high tide Tuesday evening at Fort Pulaski. It is expected to reach 9.5′ around 7PM, which would put it in the Minor Flood Stage.
Tropics:
Tropical Storm Sally is the big story in the tropics right now. This storm is located off the Southwest coast of Florida with max sustained wind at 40 miles per hour. There have been multiple gusts over 50 miles per hour across South Florida today. This storm will likely strengthen into a Hurricane over the Gulf Coast ahead of making landfall over the Central Gulf Coast around Tuesday morning.
This storm will likely make landfall as at least a Category One Hurricane, but there is a chance for it to strengthen even more before landfall. In addition to the wind, Sally will bring a storm surge and flooding threat to the Central Gulf Coast.
Paulette is now a Hurricane and is expected to strengthen into a Category 2 Hurricane near Bermuda before turning back out east.
Tropical Depression 20 has formed this afternoon with wind at 35 miles per hour. This system is in the Central Atlantic and does not present an immediate threat to land. This system is expected to become Tropical Storm Teddy on Sunday.
We are also monitoring another tropical wave with a 60% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next five days. This system is near western Africa and does not pose a threat to land.
