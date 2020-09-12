UPDATE: Arrest made in fatal armed robbery attempt

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An arrest has been made following an attempted armed robbery that led to the fatal shooting of one of the suspects by an employee Friday night.
Savannah Police responded to the Donatos Pizza on the 5400 block of Waters Avenue around 9:40 p.m. on a report of an attempted armed robbery and shots fired.
Police say Joseph Osborne, 20, entered the store and with a firearm and fired shots at the employees prompting one of the employees to return fire, striking Osborne before fleeing.
None of the employees were injured.
Osborne was later found and transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Further investigation revealed that another suspect, Andreall Taylor, 21, was also involved in the incident. Taylor was arrested and charged with party to the crime of murder and armed robbery.
