What you need to know before early voting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In-person early voting is another option election leaders are recommending to help avoid crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board of Registrars Chairman, Colin McRae, recommends early voting because of the convenience and leniency it gives people who have a busy schedule.
“This will be one of the most anticipated elections, certainly in the time I’ve been on the board but maybe even in my life," said McRae.
On November 3, the highly contested presidential candidates will have their spot on the ballot. But so will many others, including candidates running in both state and federal races. Colin McRae is a Chairman on the Chatham County Board of Registrars. He says it’s important to note the various options to exercise your right to vote.
“People often think of election day itself as like the bellwether day for voting and that was historically the case, but the trend has been, over the last 15 years that I’ve been involved, for votes to move away from election day towards early and absentee voting.”
McRae says early voting has gained a lot of steam over the last ten years. In that, it’s become more convenient for people.
“For those who aren’t able to vote on election day they can, look during that three week period leading up to it find a day that’s convenient for them and then find one of the locations that will be available for early voting during that three week period.”
The three weeks of early voting are from Monday, October 12 to Friday, October 30. This time frame is the same across the state.
“Early voting is statutorily required to be during that 21 day period.”
For someone who’s never participated in early voting, they can expect the process to be identical to what they would see on election day.
“There are the same machines, there are the same sign in process, there’s the same screen that you first fill out your votes and then it will now print out your ballot that you then feed into the scanner.”
McRae says your vote will count just the same, no matter where or when you cast it. McRae also says people should try to vote during the first two weeks of the early voting period. This is because the third week is often the busiest.
“You’re generally going to experience a much quicker time period for your vote than if you vote on election day where you never know what kind of turnout there might be. You never know when during the day that there might be the longest lines.”
McRae says he would encourage people to vote and to do it early.
“The easiest and best way to express yourself about political issues and about our elected officials is through going out and voting.”
