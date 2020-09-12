What you need to know when voting with absentee ballots

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More and more voters are turning to absentee ballots to vote amid the ongoing pandemic.
According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, more than 1.5 million voters requested an absentee ballot for the June primary and more are expected for November’s election.
Chatham County Board of Registrars is staying busy, ahead of the November election. Inside a room is thousands of absentee ballot applications that are being processed, soon to be sent out to voters.
The office has received more than 25,000 absentee ballot requests.
“That’s substantially higher than normal.”
A board member with Chatham County Board of Registrars says, so far, mail-in ballots seem to be the popular voting method for November’s election due to the pandemic.
Chatham County Board of Registrars member Randolph Slay also recommends it.
“I recommend the mail-in ballot as the number one choice, followed by early in-person voting, and then if you prefer to go on Election Day, of course you have that option," said Slay.
Any Georgian registered to vote can request an absentee ballot. If you’re learning toward absentee voting, now is the time to submit an application, with the last day being October 30.
“Don’t plan to do it on the last day, and have sufficient time to receive it and get it returned.”
Absentee ballot requests can be done by mail, email, fax, in-person or on Georgia’s new absentee ballot portal, where Chatham County is already seeing requests.
“It’s proven to be very popular.”
Board of Registrars will begin to send out absentee ballots starting September 18.
Slay recommends mailing your ballot as soon as possible. You can also drop it off at any ballot dropbox, starting September 15. Chatham County plans to have an additional five to six dropboxes, along with the one in front of the Voter Registration office.
“Thanks to the diligent work of the League of Women Voters, we will have additional dropboxes. The logistics and security portion is being set up now.”
Don’t forget, the voter must sign his or her own ballot. That’s a state law.
“If someone assists them, that person would sign at a separate location that they assisted the voter due to a disability.”
A federal judge ordered absentee ballots to be postmarked by Election Day, November 3, and received within three days after Election Day.
Slay says you can request an absentee ballot, but vote in person on November 3.
“If they already received that ballot, if they will take that ballot with them, because that ballot will have to get cancelled, and then they will be permitted to vote there at the polls.”
Slay says cancelling the absentee ballot prevents any opportunity for double-voting.
“They will sign an oath statement saying that they will not submit that ballot.”
With Election Day quickly approaching, Slay is urging voters to figure out what method they will be using so they don’t miss important deadlines.
