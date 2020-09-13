Eagles rally to avoid Campbell upset bid

Georgia Southern was without 33 players due to COVID, injuries, and suspensions

Georgia Southern hosts FAU next week after the season opens with a victory. (Source: WTOC)
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - It wasn’t pretty or probably the game many anticipated at Paulson Stadium Saturday.

But it was a win,

“A win is a win, whether it’s by one point or 50 points," says head coach Chad Lunsford. "Did we play well? No. Can we play better? Sure. No doubt. We need to clean a lot of things up.”

Southern rallied from a 20-6 second half deficit to FCS foe Campbell Saturday to open the season with 27-26 win in front of a socially distanced Paulson Stadium.

QB Shai Werts ran for 155 yards and a touchdown, while J.D. King added 74 yards and a score of his own.

Running back J.D. King gets to the end zone to tie the game at 20 (Source: WTOC)

The Eagles scored 21 unanswered points, capped off by Werts' 41 yard touchdown run. Campbell would score a late touchdown, cutting the Eagle lead to just one. But the game-tying two point conversion was no good, and the Eagles would hold on for a 27-26 win.

Before the game, Southern announced 33 players would be inactive due to COVID-19, injury, suspension, and “coaches' distinction.”

