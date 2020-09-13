Friend of inmate who died in the CCDC says he has received conflicting stories on cause of death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three officers have been fired and one charged after an inmate was found dead in the Chatham County Detention Center.
Now, family and friends say they’re left with many unanswered questions about what truly happened behind closed doors. The inmate’s close friend says, he personally, has been told several different stories.
Lee Michael Creely was found unresponsive in his jail cell last Sunday. Since then, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has fired three officers and charged one with falsifying records.
According to family friend, John Recchio, the stories surrounding Creely’s death are conflicting. Recchio says he called Sheriff Wilcher directly to ask what happened. He says the first story he was told was that Creely ingested something, then he was told he died in his sleep and just a few days ago he was told he committed suicide.
Recchio says when he went to Creely’s funeral it appeared he was badly hurt, but that there weren’t any signs of suicide. Recchio says they just want a concrete answer.
“For something like a probation violation to take somebody from their children and their fiance, and now take them away permanently, this needs to be looked at and there needs to be answers and accountability. Not just in firing people, but making sure whatever did occur doesn’t occur again so other families aren’t going through what their family’s going through and we’re going through as friends," he said.
The GBI is helping in the investigation. Sheriff Wilcher says there’s no cause of death yet.
