Jepson Center to host free weekend for Chatham Co. residents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting next weekend, the Jepson Center in Savannah will be offering free admission to Savannah and Chatham County residents all weekend.
They’ll be featuring local artists, live demonstrations, and will even have a limited number of free art kits.
The curator of education says this is a way for them to get people to come in and explore what the museum has to offer.
He says COVID-19 has changed their operations tremendously.
He says the city provides the funding to make this happen and he hopes people will come out and enjoy the free opportunity.
“This is actually a way that we can deliver the kind of programming that we’ve been delivering for many years to the city of Savannah. Normally we have free family days, we’ve been doing those for a long time, and we’ll see 1,000 people come in one afternoon. Obviously right now during the pandemic we can’t do that, so what we’ve done is we experimented with one of these this past summer which is to expand that to one afternoon to three full days," said Harry Delorme,Telfair Museums Senior Curator of Education.
Delorme says they will also be rolling out virtual field trips for schools soon.
He says the free weekends for Savannah and Chatham County residents will continue until the pandemic ends. The hours will be from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
