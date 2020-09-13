Jepson Center to host free weekend for Chatham Co. residents

“This is actually a way that we can deliver the kind of programming that we’ve been delivering for many years to the city of Savannah. Normally we have free family days, we’ve been doing those for a long time, and we’ll see 1,000 people come in one afternoon. Obviously right now during the pandemic we can’t do that, so what we’ve done is we experimented with one of these this past summer which is to expand that to one afternoon to three full days," said Harry Delorme,Telfair Museums Senior Curator of Education.