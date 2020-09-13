Warm start to the week, followed by a “cool” down!

Scattered showers are likely through the end of the week with highs in the low to mid 80s, which is a few degrees below average. Morning temperatures will be noticeably cooler by the end of the week into the weekend, with lows in Savannah near 70d egrees on Friday and 60s likely in our inland communities. Lows over the weekend will be even cooler with temperatures at sunrise in the mid to upper 60s for the Savannah metro and lower 60s inland.