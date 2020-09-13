Warm start to the week, followed by a “cool” down!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Scattered showers and storms continue pushing inland this afternoon, cooling us off from the upper 80s/low 90s we felt this afternoon! The rain will push out of our area and diminish this evening, as temperatures remain in the 80s through sunset. We’ll be mostly dry overnight with lows in the mid 70s. Patchy fog will develop once again early Monday morning, so you may want to give yourself a few extra minutes to get to work or school in the morning.
Monday Tybee Tides: 7.4′ 5:43AM I 0.9′ 12:20PM I 8.7′ 6:11PM
Monday will be the warmest day out of the next week with highs in the upper 80s. There will be a few showers around, but we won’t see as much coverage as we did over the weekend. A front moves it through by Tuesday, ushering in cooler air. Highs make it to the lower 80s Tuesday afternoon as we enter a cooler and unsettled weather pattern.
Scattered showers are likely through the end of the week with highs in the low to mid 80s, which is a few degrees below average. Morning temperatures will be noticeably cooler by the end of the week into the weekend, with lows in Savannah near 70d egrees on Friday and 60s likely in our inland communities. Lows over the weekend will be even cooler with temperatures at sunrise in the mid to upper 60s for the Savannah metro and lower 60s inland.
Sally’s remnant low will move over Georgia and South Carolina on Friday, which could bring in the chance of additional showers for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Tropics:
Sally is still a Tropical Storm with max sustained wind at 60 miles per hour. Sally will strengthen into a Category One Hurricane on Monday before making landfall, likely over southeast Louisiana or Mississippi late Monday into Tuesday. Impacts begin ahead of landfall, with life-threatening storm surge moving in ahead of the strongest wind.
Hurricane Sally will be a slow moving rain-maker, with some areas along the Central Gulf Coast receiving over ten inches of rain. Sally will weaken while turning northeast over Mississippi and Alabama midweek. Sally’s remnant low will move over Georgia and South Carolina on Friday, bringing the chance for some showers to the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. Severe weather is not expected.
Hurricane Paulette is approaching Bermuda as a hurricane, likely strengthening into a Category Two Hurricane overnight. Paulette could become a Major Category Three Hurricane on Tuesday, but will be over open water and moving back toward the Central Atlantic.
Over the Central Atlantic, Tropical Depression 20 continues to move toward a well-suited area for further development. This will likely become Tropical Storm Teddy overnight, potentially become a Major Category 3 Hurricane by Thursday. Teddy will not impact land over the next five days.
Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Rene continues to be a non-issue in the Atlantic.
Another tropical wave will likely move off the west coast of Africa later this week, stay tuned for updates.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
