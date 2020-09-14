Adult, 2 children rescued from riptide at Folly Beach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews rescued three people Sunday who officials say became caught in a riptide.
Two boys, eight and six years old, and an unrelated 43-year-old woman were caught in a riptide at the county park area on the west end of the beach. Calls initially came in at around 6:22 p.m., reportedly after lifeguards left for the day.
Folly Beach Public Safety Chief Andrew Gilreath said crews performed CPR on the 6-year-old and took the child to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on the child’s condition.
EMS took the woman to a hospital with non-life-threatening issues, he said.
Gilreath said the 8-year-old was evaluated but was not taken to the hospital.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.