4 arrested after search warrant executed at Bolton Street residence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Four people are in custody after a search warrant led police to find guns and drugs at an apartment in the 1000 block of West Bolton Street.
Officers found 2.8 grams of crack cocaine, 2.2 pounds of marijuana,17 oxycodone pills, 1.63 kilograms of powder cocaine, four pistols, ammunition, large capacity magazines, several cell phones, and other drug paraphernalia. Two of the handguns were previously reported as stolen.
All four suspects arrested are facing charges of trafficking in cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Additionally, Yusef Scott is facing one charge of aggravated assault, Jermaine Roberts faces one charge of possession of a controlled substance, and Damien Frazier is charged with possession of a controlled substance and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.