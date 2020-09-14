Coke Kids Classic annual charity golf tournament tees off

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Helping area children from the golf course for 30 years.
The Coke Kids Classic teed off at The Club At Savannah Harbor Monday morning - the first of two sessions in one of the largest and longest running charity golf tournaments in Savannah.
This is the 30th year for the event that supports children’s charities, raising more than $3 million since its inception in 1991.
More than 40 teams participated this year, when organizers considered canceling due to the pandemic, but decided the organizations the event supports needed them more than ever this year.
“A lot of these little charities needed us because we’d give them $5,000 or $10,000 and that’s big bucks to them. So, we are meaningful to them and thank you to all the players, the community comes out and all these players participate and the companies that donate stuff. We’re just so blessed,” said Coke Kids Classic Founder Rex Cress.
Hugs, PACK Savannah and the Children’s Hospital at Memorial Health are among the organizations that will benefit from Monday’s tournament.
