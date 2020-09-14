Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 9-14-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Our weather pattern remains very unsettled this week. A cold front will become stationary over the area into Friday. The remnants of Sally will move slowly across the southeast Tuesday through Friday. This will bring lots of clouds and increased rain chances especially Thursday into Friday. A cold front will push south of the area Friday night allowing high pressure to build in into next week. This will bring much drier and cooler air.
The tropics are still very active with five tropical systems and 3 areas to watch. Hurricane Sally is getting closer to the central Gulf coast. Landfall is forecast Tuesday along the Louisiana/Mississippi coast. Sally should slowly move inland through Thursday. This will bring heavy rain and flooding concerns to Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Hurricane Paulette is near Bermuda today with winds near 90mph. Paulette is forecast to become a major hurricane but make a turn to the northeast keeping the storm away from the US. Tropical Storm Vicky is northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It will remain a weak system as it moves northwest into the eastern Atlantic. Vicky is forecast to become extra tropical Wednesday and is no threat to any land. Tropical Storm Teddy is forecast to become a major hurricane as it moves northwest into the central Atlantic. Teddy is no threat to the US. Tropical Depression Rene remains very weak in the central Atlantic. Rene is forecast to become non tropical later today. A tropical wave is moving off the west African coast has a 40% chance for tropical development as it moves westward in the Atlantic.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs near 90.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Friday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 60s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 60s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 70s.