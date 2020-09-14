Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 9-14-2020

The tropics are still very active with five tropical systems and 3 areas to watch. Hurricane Sally is getting closer to the central Gulf coast. Landfall is forecast Tuesday along the Louisiana/Mississippi coast. Sally should slowly move inland through Thursday. This will bring heavy rain and flooding concerns to Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Hurricane Paulette is near Bermuda today with winds near 90mph. Paulette is forecast to become a major hurricane but make a turn to the northeast keeping the storm away from the US. Tropical Storm Vicky is northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It will remain a weak system as it moves northwest into the eastern Atlantic. Vicky is forecast to become extra tropical Wednesday and is no threat to any land. Tropical Storm Teddy is forecast to become a major hurricane as it moves northwest into the central Atlantic. Teddy is no threat to the US. Tropical Depression Rene remains very weak in the central Atlantic. Rene is forecast to become non tropical later today. A tropical wave is moving off the west African coast has a 40% chance for tropical development as it moves westward in the Atlantic.