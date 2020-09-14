Daycare services being offered to Bryan Co. School District employees

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County School District is trying to ease the stress on employees who need daycare services.
They’ve launched a daycare pilot program for staff in the area. It’s called Bryan Early Educational Childcare or “BEE”.
For parents and teachers who work in Bryan County, finding a daycare that fits their needs and is financially suitable can be stressful, which is why they said the on-site daycare offered at Frances Meeks Elementary School is more than convenient.
“The hardest thing for a teacher and a mom is to go back to work and wonder about their kid," said Richmond Hill High School teacher and parent, Valerie Orloff.
That worry Valerie Orloff has for her one-year-old daughter is something she thinks about every day. She said since returning to work amid the pandemic, finding daycare services for her daughter has been a challenge.
“She was in another local daycare here, but the cost was probably double the price simply for not following the school schedule.”
Superintendent Dr. Paul Brooksher said the daycare program took a couple of years to finalize.
He said they launched it as a pilot program to use it as a recruitment and retention tool to attract and keep teachers in the district.
“It just shows the district truly cares about the students and the teachers.”
For Orloff, she said knowing her daughter is safely taken care of puts her at ease, not to mention being on the same schedule is perfect.
“I was just doing some research and it was shocking to me some statistics said as low as 7 percent of businesses provide on-site daycare, and we’re being offered onsite and discounted daycare and it was between 7 and 9 percent and a lot even lower in Georgia.”
According to Superintendent Dr. Paul Brooksher, during a recent study they found that about 87 percent of teachers and educators were all female, so they wanted to find a way to adhere to the needs of all moms in the county.
“Every single childcare teacher has a child in Bryan County schools and so it’s kind of like family, they’re taking care of our children and we’re taking care of their children. It’s a great opportunity to give back to the teachers of Bryan County schools," said BEE Childcare Director Shila Cantele.
There will also be a daycare at North Bryan County Elementary next year to serve parents in that part of the county.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.