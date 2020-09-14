Downtown Springfield development moves forward by looking back

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - It may be fall but business is blooming in downtown Springfield.
Buildings that were once thought dead, like the old Blocker’s building and the old Walt’s Furniture Store coming back to life and bringing with them hope for a brighter future in downtown Springfield.
“If you look back from the recession to now, Springfield hurt. We went through some really tough areas where we had to dig out and we’re finally getting to an area where we can be proud of it,” said Springfield City Manager Matt Morris.
Perhaps the best representation of how far they’ve come is through the transformation of two of their older buildings.
The former Walt’s Furniture Store and the old Blocker’s building.
For owner of the newly named “Central Station” Rebecca Tebeau it was never about replacing the past, but instead find a way to bring it into the present.
“What we wanted to do was bring what was underneath and just refurbish it.”
Even though you won’t find fried chicken here anymore they hope it offers a taste of home, even to those a long way from it.
“We want people to come in and enjoy the food and the atmosphere and just get a feel of what Springfield is all about, hometown,” Tebeau says.
While Central Station is still about a month from opening, just down the road at the old Walt’s building.
“This (Monday) is our first official day open here. We’re so excited!” Said Carlson & Co. General Manager Megan DeChant.
The new home to Carlson & Co. boasts a little bit of something for everyone and they hope everyone who comes to their front doors gets lost in their hometown.
“We love Springfield, we love Effingham County so we want to keep as much business and bring as much business here as possible,” DeChant said.
Bringing life back to Springfield by shining a light on who they are and understanding what they aren’t
“We’re not the next Pooler. At least I don’t think we want to be really,” said Morris.
For those hoping to be part of the future, well, Morris offers good news.
“We have space to lease, we have buildings available so, come get some.”
