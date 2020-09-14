Golden Ray hearings begin on Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hearings have begun to look at what caused the Golden Ray to capsize in the St. Simons Sound last year.
The U.S. Coast Guard’s lead investigator said ahead of the hearings, they’d be looking at several factors. The goal of the hearings is to figure out how this accident happened to prevent something similar in the future.
Recordings from the ship’s black box was one of the first pieces of evidence presented on the first day of the hearings on Monday. You could hear sailors shouting above alarms before the cargo ship overturned.
Coast Guard Capt. Blake Welborn, who preceded over the hearings, said that investigators found no evidence of failure in the vessel’s safety equipment, communications equipment or machinery that contributed to the wreck.
