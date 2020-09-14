Groundbreaking ceremony for new Boles Park in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - City leaders and community members in Richmond Hill came out to break ground on what will be Boles Park.
City council voted on the project in January.
For Karen Boles, this area tucked away in Richmond Hill means a lot. It’s where her brother Harry Boles and his family lived before he was killed in Vietnam in 1969.
The property on Harris Trail road where the park will sit was put into eminent domain in 2004. Fast forward a few years and Boles says to see the city and community come out to support her brother’s legacy and her family means a lot.
“This has been a long journey. This is the third mayor that our family has had to negotiate with. It means a lot because it tells me that we have full community support, because you saw there were different ages and races of people who were out here so that makes me feel really good,” Boles said.
City leaders say the project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
