Monday: Warm, muggy weather to start the work-week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s warm and muggy this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Areas of fog, and patchy dense fog, are possible through 9 a.m. followed by increasing sunshine.
Temperatures climb into the mid and upper 80s by noon; peaking in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon with spotty showers and storms. It’ll feel like it’s closer to 100° during the afternoon, with humidity factored in.
Rain is most-likely between 2 and 7 p.m.
The forecast dries out a bit overnight tonight and more fog may develop and linger into Tuesday morning’s commute. Cooler air may filter in Tuesday - keeping temperatures in the low to mid-80s Tuesday afternoon. The cooler air continues to filter in mid-week as moisture from Sally streams into our area from the west and southwest.
Some stormier weather is possible Wednesday into Thursday.
Even cooler air arrives with a second front heading into the weekend. It’s possible that this front won’t only cool us off... but, also help clear us out later in the weekend.
TROPICS -
Tropical Storm Sally is approaching the central Gulf Coast this morning and forecast to become a hurricane by landfall Tuesday. Further east, Paulette is impacting Bermuda as a Category 1 Hurricane and is forecast to become a Major Hurricane in the North Atlantic within the next few days. Tropical Depression Rene is forecast to dissipate within the next few days in the Central Atlantic.
Tropical Depression 20 is southeast of the Caribbean and is forecast to become Major Hurricane Teddy in the Central Atlantic this weekend- remaining away from land. There is an area of low pressure in the southwest Gulf of Mexico being watched for tropical development as well as two additional tropical waves that are just off the coast of Africa - both have a chance of tropical development.
Aside from Sally, there are currently no direct threats to the United States.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.