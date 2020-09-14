New ice cream flavor at Leopold’s to benefit the United Way campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Leopold’s Ice Cream worked with the Georgia Department of Agriculture to create an ice cream flavor to benefit a cause.
It’s called “Georgia Pecan Blues.” It’s made with Georgia Grown pecans and blueberries.
2020 United Way Campaign Chair Terry Enoch says it’s a little spoonful that goes a long way to helping families during the pandemic.
“Every little bit helps, and what we’re doing today, today is a great example, a great model for all of our business communities across the Coastal Empire to do their part to help out in a pandemic,” Enoch said.
Proceeds from the flavor will go to the United Way, and you’ll want to get your cup or cone soon. The flavor is only available for a limited time.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.